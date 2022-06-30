Six Arab businesses targeted in a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins over a few days; police are investigating

Law-enforcement officers are investigating a spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses owned by members of the local Lebanese and Syrian communities.

REAL News understands that restaurants, clothing stores and hardware stores are among the businesses hit by thieves.

Reports are that the owner of Alanna’s Restaurant, located on Factory Road, reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) that the business place had been broken into. Two phones – an iPhone and an Alcatel – plus a number of assorted drinks were stolen.

The intruder(s) reportedly gained entry into the building by forcing open a window.

This offence reportedly occurred between midnight on June 25 and 8 p.m. on June 27.

In another incident, Lena’s Clothing Store, located at New Street, was burglarized, with a quantity of clothing taken. The intruder(s) gained entry into the building by way of a push-up window, which they reportedly broke.

Having broken the window, the perpetrator(s) apparently pushed their arms into the store and removed a quantity of jeans and bathing suits.

This offence is said to have taken place between 6 p.m. on June 28 and 8 a.m. on June 29.

Meanwhile, Divas Clothing Store on Corn Alley was broken into and $500 was removed from the cash pan. The perpetrator(s) reportedly entered that business through a glass door after prying out the deadbolt lock.

This offence reportedly occurred between 1:30 and 8:30 a.m. on June 29.

In yet another incident, there was an attempted break-in at the Raymond Chaia Hardware Store on Corn Alley, between 5 p.m. on June 28 and 8 a.m. on June 29.

The would-be intruder reportedly removed several panes of louvre glass from a window, but was prevented from gaining access by the burglar bars on the inside.

In a second break-in attempt, the manager of Louis Brothers, located on Market Street, reported to the Police that someone had tried to break into the store.

Reports say the perpetrators(s) removed two locks from the main door; however, it appears that he was apparently disturbed in the act and therefore fled the scene.

This offence is also said to have occurred between the evening of June 28 and the morning of June 29.

Reportedly all the scenes have been processed for fingerprints and CCTV footage has been examined.

