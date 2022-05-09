Sir Viv Richards Birthday Tournament

It was a sea of Pink on Sunday when Skey Anthony and Marlon George outclassed a star-studded field to claim the top prizes in the Sir Viv Richards Birthday and Charity Tournament.

Anthony and George shot ten under par, 60, to win the championship by a single stroke over Omorry James and Otis Thomas.

The eventual winners were awarded two Taylor Made Sim 2 Drivers, Golf kits, wallets, golf towels and other golf equipment.

For their score of 58, Wilston Charles and Daniel Cadet were declared the overall winners in the Net category, coming home ahead of Kaseba Silcott and Wesley Dyer.

Charles and Cadet collected Putters and other incentives.

There were conciliation prizes for Tony Mourgue, Chris O’Boyle, Mike Duval and Garry Foxx for finishing at the back of the back while Paul Michael and Akeem Edwards were the longest drive and closest to the pin winners respectively.

The championship, which was organized as a fundraiser for the country’s front line workers in the fight against COVID-19, saw over seventy players taking part in the eighteen hole scramble event.

The marquee exercise was sponsored by Indian businessman Rahul Patil, and during the closing ceremony it was announced that thirty thousand US was raised from the event.

The money was split evenly among the Emergency Medical Services, The Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association and the Antigua and Barbuda Medical Association, who all received ten thousand each.

