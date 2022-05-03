Sir Novelle Richards Academy Soap Making

Most of us would concur that with each passing day, the World of Agriculture is becoming more and more dynamic. Likewise, we can agree that most of what we need comes the “Environment” especially through Agriculture.

From raw materials, food, clothing to medicine the evolution of Agriculture has taken us form traditional farming methods such as land cultivation to aquaponics and hydroponics. Now there are so many career choices in the Agricultural sector, careers like agronomist, Beekeeper, Botanist, Engineer, Farmworker, Forester, Horticulturist ………………………or Agro-Prosessor.

On Thursday, the students of Form One Faith at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy were given a glimpse at another side of the Agricultural Sector. They were introduced to Agro-processing by the Agriscience teachers, Ms. Elise Phillip and Mrs. Kadia Lee-Williams.

“Everything we need and use comes from Agriculture” said Ms. Phillip and then she asked the students questions pertaining to the origin of foods, clothing and medicine to which they all echoed trees. In her introduction, Mrs. Lee-Williams encouraged the students to be attentive and grasp the concept of being self-employed. “Rather than working for someone you could be entrepreneurs”, said Lee-Williams.

A complement of eighteen students (five girls and thirteen boys) for the very first time got a chance to produce body soaps. The atmosphere was buzzing with curiosity, most of them eager to participate in every step of the process. For their interactions and correct answers some students were awarded prizes by Ms. Phillip.

It was explained that there were two main processes of soap making but the Melt & Pour method was used for this exercise and the soaps were made from three bases which were clear, Olive and Shea Butter.

Soap making process

Step 1

Soap Base was dissected, put into a measuring cup and placed for six minutes in the microwaves for melting

Step 2

Colour and fragrance were stirred into the melted base

Step 3

The soap molds were prepared by spraying rubbing into them prior pouring of the mixture. The Alcohol would prevent sticking and eliminate air bubbles from the mixture.

Step 4

The mixtures were left to set for fifteen to twenty minutes, then with care extracted from the molds.

Step 5

Each soap was individually wrapped in plastic by using a heating gun.

Soaps were made in the forms of butterflies, roses, honeycombs and shells. The amazing thing was that even though two periods were allotted for this exercise it ran into the lunch break. but the students stayed on for the conclusion of this productive exercise.

