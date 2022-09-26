Sir Novelle Richards Academy On The Road To Recovery After Theft Impacts The Educational Institution

Member of Parliament for the St. George’s Constituency, Hon. Dean Jonas responded quickly to an appeal from the principal, staff and students of the Sir Novelle Richards Academy who were reeled by a recent burglary and theft of several important items which helped to ensure both the teaching and learning environment was a comfortable one.

The Member of Parliament, who is also the Minister responsible for Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and The Blue Economy presented microwave ovens and sound equipment to the school principal, Mrs. L. Simon-Bradshaw.

Minister Jonas encouraged the principal, staff and students not to be deterred by the criminally minded who selfishly interrupted the educational experience of the members of the school community by their unwelcomed entry onto the property.

He also reminded the principal that the Honourable Members of Cabinet have placed top priority on modernizing the security provisions at schools across the island since the development of our human resources through quality education is an essential element of any nation’s long-term success.

The school principal, Ms Listeen Bradshaw, expressed her appreciation for the gifts on behalf of the staff and students and thanked MP Jonas for his continued support for the Sir Novelle Richards Academy.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP