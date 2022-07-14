Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre now has a full time cardiologist

SLB-MSJMC

Cabinet Notes:

The Cabinet was informed that the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) now has a full time cardiologist.

That professional joins a full-time ophthalmologist, who has served the Medical Center for more than a year.

Six kidney transplants have been undertaken thus far in Antigua, and more kidney transplants are likely to take place.

Transplants are cheaper than dialysis but identifying suitable donors has proven to be a challenge.

A cardiology unit will be placed where the dialysis unit now occupies, and the Renal Unit will be moved to the refurbished Edward Ward at the Old Holberton Hospital.

