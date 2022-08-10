Shortage of grave markers poses little danger of mix-up, Martin says, since grave-diggers are recording critical information

The country is experiencing an acute shortage of grave markers, according to Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin.

Families using the services of the public cemetery have been commenting on this situation for several months, with a grieving resident complaining to REAL News that “even the dead and all ah get advantage now.”

However, Martin promises that, once the material becomes available, the unmarked graves will be marked out and the stakes will be planted next to them.

She says the grave-diggers are paying very careful attention to this situation and there is unlikely to be any mix-up, since the information is already recorded.

The grave marker reflects the number of the particular death in a given year.

Meanwhile, as complaints continue about the overcrowding at the St. John’s Public Cemetery, there is still no word on when the Tomlinson site will be prepared to accommodate burials.

Designs reportedly have been created and paid for, and the new cemetery is expected to offer a crematorium, among other amenities on offer at a modern-day cemetery.

Martin admits she has not been informed on anything concerning the new cemetery, noting that interments are still taking place in community burial grounds.

In the meantime, addressing vandalism at the Public Cemetery, Martin says that persons are removing parts of the wrought-iron fence in order to take a shortcut to the Upper Fort Road area.

Reports are that fencing on the southern and northern sides of the graveyard have been removed.

