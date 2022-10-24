Dear Captain Lovell,

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, on 22nd October 2022, purported on his Saturday radio show, that there are four traitors in the UPP camp – See below 2 links of this Saturday radio show recording.

Out of the purported four, only two UPP candidates for the upcoming general elections were named. The names the Prime Minister called were brothers Sherfield Bowen and Sean Bird. Are you aware of whom the other two may be?

The Prime Minister has made it clear before on his Saturday radio show that he always speaks the truth.

This is a simple matter that both brothers Sherfield Bowen and Sean Bird need to come to the electorate and state publicly if the Prime Minister lied or not.

As the Captain of the UPP this action should have been down by both candidates within 24hrs. The electorate expect better from the UPP.

aka – 268KingLiar Detector

