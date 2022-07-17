SHAJAH JOYCE OF VILLA CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

26-year old Shajah Joyce of Villa was arrested and charged by the police with Attempted Murder.

He is accused of attempting to murder several members of a household at Fort Road last Thursday.

The accused allegedly armed himself with what is believed to be a sharp object, which he used to inflict multiple stab wounds to his victims.

He is expected to make his first appearance before the court on Monday.

EARLIER REPORT:

Police are calling on a Villa resident who perpetrated a vicious attack yesterday to turn himself in immediately.

Law enforcement officers have launched a manhunt for Shajah Joyce who is wanted for questioning in connection with a wounding incident at Fort Road.

While the specifics of what took place at around 2:15am on Thursday are unclear, reports suggest Joyce attacked, and seriously injured, two people with a knife.

It is believed that Joyce and his wife got into an argument after she expressed unwillingness to continue their relationship.

His refusal to accept her desire to separate may have triggered the argument and gruesome confrontation that followed.

He is accused of stabbing his sister-in-law several times. A male relative reportedly intervened and his throat was slashed.

Both were rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where they are listed in serious condition.

