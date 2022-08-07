Several areas without water

APUA: The Water Business Unit wishes to advise that some challenges would have been experienced yesterday which would have resulted in the Technicians working vigorously to complete repairs that affected several parts of the system. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

However, repairs are still ongoing into today and as such will further delay water service in a number of areas as the system will need to be replenished prior to resuming distribution.

We anticipate that the usual Water Distribution Schedule will resume on Monday 8th August 2022.

We apologize for the absence of the Water Distribution Schedule for today, Sunday 7th August 2022 and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

