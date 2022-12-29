Service interruption on ACB Caribbean’s ATM Network

ACB Caribbean’s customers are being impacted by an ongoing service interruption on the bank’s ATM Network.

This interruption is impacting services in both Antigua & Barbuda and Grenada and is a result of a technical issue with one of the bank’s service providers.

ACB Caribbean says it’s been assured that they are working to resolve the issue and will have services restored as soon as possible.

Customers can use your ACB Smart Cards (International Debit Cards) and ACB Credit cards to make payments at the cash register at merchants across both territories.

