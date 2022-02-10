Sean Bird concerned about Clare Hall killing

Sean Bird and Family at opening of branch office in May 2021

The United Progressive Party candidate for St John’s Rural East Sean Bird is expressing concern over the murder which took place outside the Clare Hall Secondary school on Thursday afternoon.

It is alleged that Allan Dowdie was sitting under a shed in the company of a school child when he was shot.

According to Bird, the incident further strengthens his appeals for the issue of delinquency to be given urgent attention as more young men are turning to violence.

Bird said, “I have been warning for a few years about the increase in delinquency in the constituency. It was about 2 weeks ago that while in the area a young man got very aggressive, in a confrontational manner about wanting at least $1000 from politicians.

When asked if he wanted a job, he said no, his job is smoking weed and drinking rum.”

The political hopeful says these young people remain at risk and in need of direct intervention, adding that the incident is as a result of the frustration and hopelessness that is increasing across the twin island state.

The UPP candidate extends condolences to the family of the deceased.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.