School Uniform Grant Programme commences next week

The Ministry of Education and Sports is pleased to announce that final arrangements are being made ahead of the 2022 School Uniform Grant Programme.

This year’s SUGP will commence on 4th July and end on 2nd September, 2022.

Employee training begins on Monday for one week in the areas of data entry, customer service and ethics, Supervisor Tanesha Mckenzie-James revealed, before distribution of uniform vouchers commences at the Multi-Purpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre.

This year, organisers will be offering both face-to-face service and the drop box option, the latter of which can be done at the distribution centre at Perry Bay. Mckenzie-James said the two options are to make the programme more convenient for beneficiaries and to reduce the time it takes to complete the process.

Additionally, parents and guardians whose names are already in the SUGP’s database, will only be required to present a form of identification they have used in past visits to receive the uniform voucher. However, the requirements are different for those accessing the programme for the first time.

“For those who are new to the programme, we are asking that you walk with the birth certificate of the child, the acceptance [school] letter and an I.D for the parent. If you’re utilizing the drop box, we ask for you to attach the relevant documents [photocopied] to the application form for the new student,” the SUGP supervisor stated.

Where transfers are concerned, officials are advising that until the process is complete and a letter is granted to that effect, beneficiaries should not access the programme.

Information on new vendors and existing ones where uniform vouchers can be redeemed will be provided by SUGP officials.

This is the 17th consecutive summer that the SUGP, one of the largest social programmes of the government, will be providing school uniforms to beneficiaries.

