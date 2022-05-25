Schedule Announced For India’s Tour To West Indies

With the Indian Premier League due to come to an end on the 29th of May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, also known as the BCCI, have moved quickly to establish Team India’s next steps, with their now announced schedule seeing them head to the Caribbean Islands to face off against the West Indies.

According to an announcement from the BCCI, the schedule will see the IPL come to an end on the 29th of May, with Team India then mobilising from mid-July by embarking on a tour of the Caribbean. The Men in Blue are set to take part in three ODIs, and 5 T20Is between July and August against the Men In Maroon, and the action is pencilled in to get underway on the 22nd of July. So, a couple of months following the IPL’s conclusion.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will first lead his team into a ODI at Queens Park Oval, which will run from the 22nd of July until the 27th, with the action on the 22nd, 24th and the final day of the 27th. The ODI will be followed up by a five-match T20I series from the 29th of July at the Brian Charles Lara Stadium.

It’s worth noting at this point that the West Indies will be without Kieron Pollard, their veteran all-rounder, after he decided to quit international cricket. Nicolas Pooran stepping into the breach will make betting on the cricket test series one of the most exciting opportunities because the Windies without Pollard are a bit of an unknown quantity. Pollard had been captain of the side since replacing Jason Holder in 2019, but the thirty-five-year-old felt the time was right to bow out after years of service.

After the five-match T20I series at the Brian Charles Lara Stadium, Team India’s next stop will be the Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis, with two T20Is to be played across the first and second of August. Then, both teams will be jetting into Florida, USA, for the final matches of the series on the sixth and seventh of August. It’s thought that the schedule will only be appropriately confirmed when clearance arrives from the US, but it should be nothing more than a formality, with both Team India and the West Indies ticking all the relevant boxes to ensure things go ahead as planned.

The conditions of the world improving in relation to the global pandemic will also play a part in making sure the ODIs and T20Is take place. There will likely be minimal restrictions in place in terms of bubbles and the like that the Indian players must adhere to when visiting the various cities on tour. However, as suggested by the BCCI, everything still remains subject to change at any point, and it’s believed that there will be backup plans in place just in case.

