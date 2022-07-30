Saturday 30 July 2022 Water Distribution Schedule

Between 4:00 am to 1:30 pm

Old Parham Road from ARG to Paint plus

Sutherlands

Skerritt’s Pasture

St.Johnston Village

Cassada Gardens #1,2,3

Carnival Gardens

Factory Road (Sir Sydney Walling hwy) from Potters Main to St. John’s Fire station

Between 4:30 am to 2:00 pm

St.John’s City

Lower Ottos

Michael Village

Ovals

Lower All Saints Road

Joseph Lane to Robinsons Service Station

Camacho Ave and surrounding areas including Tindale Road, Joseph Lane to Baxter St

Grays Farm

Kentish Road to Greenbay School including Armstrong Road and Christain St. and surrounding areas

Perry Bay Drive and surrounding areas

Between 5:00 am to 2:00 pm

Denfield Housing Project

Side Hill

Cooks Landfill

Cooks Hill

Harbour View

Cook Estate

Hatton Heights

Union Road from Greenbay School to the western side of Hawksbill Hotel

West of the Greenbay School

Glanvilles

Seatons

Willikies low areas to Long Bay

Carty Hill

Between 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Blue Waters Hotel and surrounding areas

Crosbies high areas

Tamarind Heights

Between 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Willikies high areas including the areas with the school

Zion Hill

Parham

Diamond

Freeman’s Village

Jonas Road

All Saints East (Mc Pond )

Between 8:00 pm to 3:00 am

Tradewinds Hotel

Marble Hill

Marble Hill main road

Sir Ramsey Drive

Paradise View and surrounding areas

Halcyon Heights

Longfords Police Station up to WIOC Pond

Gray Hill Reservoir – All-day service

Gray Hill areas south of the reservoir

Nut Grove Hill and the southern side of the village

Coolidge Booster Station – Automatic Servicing

New Winthorpes

Powells

Barnes Hill

Judges Hill

Filtration Plant – Automatic Servicing

Coolidge

Duchman Bay

Liat Cargo shed

Shell Beach

Pigeon Point Plant – Automatic Servicing

English Harbour and surroundings:

Hospital Hill

Cobbs Cross behind the Primary School

Nelsons Dockyard

Shirley’s Heights

Piccadilly main road and surrounding areas up to St.James Club

Falmouth and surrounding areas up to Horsford Hill

Ffryes Plant – Automatic Servicing

Old Road to Brownes Avenue, including:

Golden Grove

Golden Grove Ext. to Golden Grove Service Station

Creekside

Bathlodge

Bendals Road

Whenners Road

Desouza Road

Tindale Road

Kentish Road to Baxter St.

Automatic Servicing

What does this mean? The plants/stations operate with many safety mechanisms one being that the tank height must be at an appropriate level for the pumps to distribute water.

If the tank levels dip below extraction level the pumps will temporarily stop, allowing the tank to replenish to a suitable level to resume distribution.

Communities on lower levels may not be affected during this process once water is still present in the lines.

This process is automatic and monitored by technicians daily.

Low Pressure

Customers may experience low pressure or no water during scheduled periods based on their topography or during peak hours.

For further information and updates please call us at 211

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP