Saturday 30 July 2022 Water Distribution Schedule
Between 4:00 am to 1:30 pm
Old Parham Road from ARG to Paint plus
Sutherlands
Skerritt’s Pasture
St.Johnston Village
Cassada Gardens #1,2,3
Carnival Gardens
Factory Road (Sir Sydney Walling hwy) from Potters Main to St. John’s Fire station
Between 4:30 am to 2:00 pm
St.John’s City
Lower Ottos
Michael Village
Ovals
Lower All Saints Road
Joseph Lane to Robinsons Service Station
Camacho Ave and surrounding areas including Tindale Road, Joseph Lane to Baxter St
Grays Farm
Kentish Road to Greenbay School including Armstrong Road and Christain St. and surrounding areas
Perry Bay Drive and surrounding areas
Between 5:00 am to 2:00 pm
Denfield Housing Project
Side Hill
Cooks Landfill
Cooks Hill
Harbour View
Cook Estate
Hatton Heights
Union Road from Greenbay School to the western side of Hawksbill Hotel
West of the Greenbay School
Glanvilles
Seatons
Willikies low areas to Long Bay
Carty Hill
Between 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Blue Waters Hotel and surrounding areas
Crosbies high areas
Tamarind Heights
Between 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm
Willikies high areas including the areas with the school
Zion Hill
Parham
Diamond
Freeman’s Village
Jonas Road
All Saints East (Mc Pond )
Between 8:00 pm to 3:00 am
Tradewinds Hotel
Marble Hill
Marble Hill main road
Sir Ramsey Drive
Paradise View and surrounding areas
Halcyon Heights
Longfords Police Station up to WIOC Pond
Gray Hill Reservoir – All-day service
Gray Hill areas south of the reservoir
Nut Grove Hill and the southern side of the village
Coolidge Booster Station – Automatic Servicing
New Winthorpes
Powells
Barnes Hill
Judges Hill
Filtration Plant – Automatic Servicing
Coolidge
Duchman Bay
Liat Cargo shed
Shell Beach
Pigeon Point Plant – Automatic Servicing
English Harbour and surroundings:
Hospital Hill
Cobbs Cross behind the Primary School
Nelsons Dockyard
Shirley’s Heights
Piccadilly main road and surrounding areas up to St.James Club
Falmouth and surrounding areas up to Horsford Hill
Ffryes Plant – Automatic Servicing
Old Road to Brownes Avenue, including:
Golden Grove
Golden Grove Ext. to Golden Grove Service Station
Creekside
Bathlodge
Bendals Road
Whenners Road
Desouza Road
Tindale Road
Kentish Road to Baxter St.
Automatic Servicing
What does this mean? The plants/stations operate with many safety mechanisms one being that the tank height must be at an appropriate level for the pumps to distribute water.
If the tank levels dip below extraction level the pumps will temporarily stop, allowing the tank to replenish to a suitable level to resume distribution.
Communities on lower levels may not be affected during this process once water is still present in the lines.
This process is automatic and monitored by technicians daily.
Low Pressure
Customers may experience low pressure or no water during scheduled periods based on their topography or during peak hours.
For further information and updates please call us at 211
