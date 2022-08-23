Sandals Team Members Gift Toiletries And Cleaning Supplies To Gray’s Farm Health Center

As part of Sandals Grande Antigua commitment to lead transformational change within local communities, team members employed at the resort recently gifted toiletries and cleaning supplies to the Gray’s Farm Health Center as part of their national community outreach project. Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville said, “Being able to gift these items through the support of our team members means a lot to us as an company. The staff at the clinic were grateful and we are hoping that this can possibly become a staple signature project within the Gray’s Green Community.” An elated Nurse Margaret Joseph received the items on behalf of the Gray’s Farm Health Center from the Sandals team.

