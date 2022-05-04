Sandals Resorts Celebrates Travel Agent On Global Travel Agents Day 2022

On Wednesday afternoon Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa hosted a VIP Lunch to celebrate and recognize Travel Advisor Melinda Harleaux from KHM Travel Group as part of Global Travel Advisor’s Day 2022.

Harleaux and her husband were joined by Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville, Club Sandals Manager Leslie Warner, Director of Sales, Groups and Conventions Nadi Alphonso and Hotel Manager Leighton Josephs for this special occasion.

