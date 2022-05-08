Sandals Resorts Celebrates Female Firefighters As Part Of International Fire Fighter’s Day

Female firefighters celebrated by Sandals Resorts on Wednesday evening

On Wednesday evening 15 female firefighters at the Saint John's Fire Station were recognized and celebrated by Sandals Grande Antigua as part of International Fire Fighter's Day 2022.

Inspector Evette Henry – the first female firefighter to the hold the rank of Inspector in the history of the Fire Department – with Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville.

The female firefighters were treated to an appreciation cocktail as the resort showed gratitude for their hard work and dedication to the profession over the years and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. A decision the management team at the Saint John’s Fire Station supported, especially since the department recently saw one of the their female officers Evette Henry promoted to the position of Inspector – the first female firefighter to hold this rank in the history of the fire department nationally.

– Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville presenting female firefighter with her token of appreciation.

Other firefighter’s recognized included Sergeant Renee Roberts, Corporal Claudella Athill, Corporal Marline Carr-Henry, Corporal Deneice Williams, Corporal Paula Jackson, Corporal Tesha Roberts, Corporal Shivorn Browne, Constable Ella Jarvis, Constable Tammie-Ann Brookes-Gordon, Constable Jennifer Mussington, Constable Tedra Prophet, Constable Aunette Williams, Constable Rika Philip-Christopher and Constable Patrice Davis.

Assistant Commissioner and Fire Chief Elvis Weaver who was in attendance to celebrate his team, charged the women to continue working hard and to always be exemplary leaders within the male dominated profession and also within their communities.

Sandals General Manager Matthew Cornall said, “It is important that we recognize our firefighters especially our female firefighters who are serving and protecting our communities and just like we have recognized our medical professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic for their stellar work, it is only fitting that on International Firefighter’s Day we appreciate the women within the profession for their contributions and a job well done.”

Throughout the evening under the stars at the resort’s Mediterranean Reflection pool, the firefighter’s experienced the resort’s Five Star Global Gourmet® dining, butler-passed cocktail menu options which included premium bar drinks featuring Sandals Resorts signature Robert Mondavi wines.

The firefighters also received gift bags presented by Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville as a further token of appreciation.

This initiative, conceptualized by the resort’s Public Relations Manager, Leon Norville, forms a part of the company’s drive under the mandate of Sandals Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart,

to continue forging partnerships with local associations and show appreciation where necessary, particularly as travel and tourism continues to rebound. Norville, noted also “our resort will be seeking out other partnership opportunities with the fire department, such as hosting fire safety seminars in our schools, in light of the spike in home fires recently.”

At the end of the appreciation cocktail two firefighters – Rika Phillip-Christopher and Elvis Weaver – walked away with an exclusive romantic dinner for 2 compliments the resort Hotel Manager Leighton Josephs.

“It was a very nice experience and evening and we appreciate Sandals for taking the time to recognize our female firefighters and hosting this beautiful reception for us” Corporal Okano Barthley said.

