Sandals Resorts International has reportedly expressed an interest in the dormant Jolly Beach Resort.

Information Minister Hon. Melford Nicholas provided the update at this week’s post-cabinet media briefing, indicating that the interest from SRI is one of the options in the medium to long term plan for the property which sits on a prime beach-front location.

Sandals, a Jamaican hotel chain started by the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, currently operates sixteen other resorts across the Caribbean, including the Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa.

Minister Nicholas says in the interim, work will begin next week for the short-term rehabilitation of the property readying it for the November start of the winter tourism season.

Editor’s Note: This report was first published by state media. Readers should note that ABS is not known for reporting fairly and truthfully on topics involving the government.

