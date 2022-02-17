Sandals Foundation Gifts Educational, Arts And Crafts Supplies And Toys To Local Primary School

Happy students at Old Road Primary School appreciative of the items received from Sandals Foundation.

– In its continued effort to ensure the nation’s youth is supported in their learning development, the Sandals Foundation recently handed over much needed learning supplies to Principal of the Old Road Primary School.

The school received a wide variety of school supplies including pens, pencils, and exercise books, arts and craft supplies and toys that will benefit the students’ learning and development experience in and outside of the classroom setting.

Principal Ryona Joseph who received the donation from the Sandals Foundation Team said, “The entire staff is extremely overwhelmed by the kind gesture extended by the Foundation and the students are really happy to be recipients of the gifts. We are also elated at the amount of things we received. The items donated have extended to all of our students. As you know, we can never have enough of these donations, as some parents cannot afford to always provide for their children and these items will go a long way in easing their strain”

The handover will directly benefit one-hundred and forty-five students throughout pre-school and kindergarten classes and forms part of the Foundations’ effort to meet the needs of those students affected indirectly by job losses and low income of their parents and guardians due to the economic fall out of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

The gifting of the donations was done by Sandals Foundation brand ambassador Leon Norville along with Sandals Foundation Environmental Coordinator Georgia Lumley who was on island for the Environmental Awareness Group’s “Into the Wild” virtual classroom experience, a project that was funded and supported by the Foundation.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.