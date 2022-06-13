Salary increase for ACB Caribbean line staff

Line staff at ACB Caribbean will benefit from a 6.5% salary increase following the signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which covers the period October 2020 – September 2023.

On Friday June 3, 2022, the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), the Management of ACB Caribbean, along with representatives from the Employers Federation met to affix their signatures to the CBA document.

ACB Caribbean General Manager, Joanna Charles, praised the Union for its “understanding and flexibility” throughout the negotiations. Charles explained that the Royal Bank of Canada acquisition introduced a layer of complexity to the negotiations, but the Union provided guidance and advice throughout the process.”

“It’s a relationship that we appreciate and we want to be able to maintain it in a very cordial manner…we are there to work together for the good of our employees…and the banking industry as a whole,” Charles said.

ABWU General Secretary, David Massiah, described the signing occasion as a “milestone” accomplishment given the unique challenges posed by the acquisition. He said all parties displayed the level of maturity and engagement that the process required. “I think what is important is to have an industrial climate that is settled – one where we don’t have so much friction,” Massiah posited.

In addition to the salary increase, some staff members received further increments from a recently concluded salary review exercise undertaken by the financial institution.

Another highlight in the CBA is an increase in the annual vacation leave from 12 to 15 days for employees who have completed between one and five years of service.

The ABWU values the critical role it plays in advancing the socio-economic well-being of workers and eagerly anticipates the upcoming round of negotiations with ACB Caribbean in 2023.

