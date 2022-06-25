Saharan Dust expected to decrease Air Quality to Moderate

Saint John’s, Antigua – The air quality will fall to moderate levels as a result of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a fresh surge in the Saharan Dust. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

The threat of health problems is forecast to be elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics, and could potentially cause them limited health impacts.

Air quality index: 51 to 80

Alert Level: II

Sensitive groups: People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the groups most at risk.

Health implications: Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be moderate health concerns for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Caution: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com, facebook.com/abmetservice and twitter.com/abmetservice.

