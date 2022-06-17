Sagicor donates to Rotary Club of Antigua’s Bed at Home Programme

Antigua: The Rotary Club of Antigua (RCA) has added six new beds to its signature “Bed at Home Programme” as a result of a timely financial donation from insurance provider Sagicor in the sum of sixteen thousand three hundred and one dollar and forty cents.

The presentation recently took place at Rotary House in the presence of Rotarians and representative from Sagicor.

The goal of the “Bed at Home” programme is to offer persons who are confined to a bed, as well as their caregivers, the flexibility of care in the form of a hospital type bed in the comfort of the home.

Speaking on behalf of Sagicor, Marisia James expressed that the institution is very pleased to be associated with the initiative.

She added that the company recognized the value and necessity of the programme and was more than willing to assist.

President of the Rotary Club of Antigua, Shamarie Spencer, explained that beneficiaries were selected after reviewing applications based on a needs assessment, conducted by senior members of the Rotary Club of Antigua.

The bed comprises a lightweight, full rail, adjustable, electrical unit along with a mattress, crank and battery backup in the event of a power failure.

The user will be able to adjust the bed easily with the hand pendant which has large and easy to use controls.

The end result is that the hospital type bed offers the user better positioning, comfort and the flexibility to get in and out of the bed with relative ease.

To date, the Club has been able to assist over 40 families.

The project will now have a total of 26 beds in rotation.

The Club extends thanks to the West Indies Oil Company which facilitated the storage of the beds.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP