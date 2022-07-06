Rotaract Club Installs New Board of Directors to Mark the Start of the New Rotary Year

Wednesday 6th July 2022 (St John’s, Antigua) …On Sunday, 3rd July, the Rotaract Club of Antigua officially installed its new executive board for the upcoming Rotary year 2022-2023.

Immediate Past President (IPP) Ashlee Christian handed over the reins of the youth service organization to Dr. Namadi Belle, the club’s 36th President.

In her remarks, IPP Christian expressed her great privilege of leading the Rotaract Club for the past year, guided by her theme Serve. Lead. Empower. Change. She then commended the directors for exhibiting exceptional leadership qualities and epitomizing the essence of teamwork. She further expressed that it was as a result of the teamwork and dedication that the Rotaract Club of Antigua was able to captain the completion of serval projects. Some of these key projects included the Mommy and Me Initiative, which sought to assist underprivileged new mothers in Antigua through donations and educational webinars; a Christmas toy drive to children in various communities; and donations to the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital.

In her closing comments, she thanked the members of the Rotaract Club of Antigua for their dedication and commitment. IPP Christian charged the newly pinned members to utilize this network well, meet new people, learn new things, develop new skills and most importantly, serve. Thanks were also extended to The Rotary Club of Antigua and Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown for their support and guidance and for leading an example of how their devotion to service has empowered the Rotaract Club of Antigua members. She then left a special message to the incoming President, Dr Namadi Belle, “I know you will do BIG things. Enjoy the journey and try to get better every day”.

President Belle, who is currently a Physician Intern at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, credits the Rotaract Club of Antigua for her personal and professional growth, having been an official member since 2020. Over the last year, she served as community service director and also attained Director of the year for the 2021-2022 Rotary year. Dr Belle expressed that the Covid19 pandemic has pushed not only herself but the club to be more innovative, strategic, motivated, and forward-thinking in the overall functioning of all the services within the club.

In her first speech as President, she expressed that she wishes to share with the club the vision of teamwork, integrity, professionalism, camaraderie, and diligence, which represent the ethos of the organization. In addition, she acknowledged this year’s District Rotaract theme is THINK BIG: “I am convinced that this theme is so timely and relevant as we continue to champion and empower the less fortunate and unforgotten in our communities.”

In her final remarks, she expressed to the Rotaractors that she is seeking their continued support as they journey together in the work of volunteerism. Dr Belle also announced the theme for the club this year is “Dream Big, Believe, Achieve the Impossible.”

Working alongside President Belle for the 2022-2023 Rotaract year is a group of dynamic and professional young adults who comprise the club’s new Board of Directors. These individuals include Ms Ariel Derrick, Vice-President; Ms Asha Tuitt, Secretary; Ms Ashlee Christian, Immediate Past President; Mr Joseph Prosper, Treasurer; Mr Gary Collins, Community Service Director; Mr Collin Beazer, International Service Director; Ms Ashley Forde, Club Service Director; Ms Jennell Willette, Professional Development Director; and Mr Sherwyn Greenidge, Public Image Chair.

For the upcoming year, President Belle notes; “Our 108 square miles of Antigua & 62 square miles of Barbuda are in a strategic position to demonstrate this’ bigness”. In other words, we will not let our small size limit our ability to conceive big, innovative ideas and execute them in a big, impactful, fearless, and far-reaching way. We will not let our size in numbers diminish our creative capacity to work assiduously and harmoniously to achieve our goals. As an organization, it is imperative that we understand that our responsibility to serve others must be rooted in the value system of serving selflessly and not perpetuating acts of self-serving. It is only by the concerted effort of each member that any meaningful and purposeful project can be realized.”

