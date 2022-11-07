Thomas-PRO

Road works begin on Anchorage Road

Heavy duty equipment and large machinery will be moving to Anchorage Road as the Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project continues to make progress on this national initiative.

The Ministry of Works through the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) is responsible for implementation of the day to day works. C.O Williams Construction (Antigua) Ltd has been awarded a contract for the work. The Consultant is ECMC Ltd.

The road rehabilitation works that will take place from 7:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays, will result in slow moving traffic as well as single lane traffic on sections of Anchorage Road as part of the road modernization efforts. Traffic diversions will occur whenever required.

The contractor is anticipating that phase one of the works will last approximately seven weeks and will see the rehabilitation of the section of the road from the junction of Dickenson Bay street to the Outlet Printery.

The contractor will be carrying out the resurfacing, widening in some areas and drainage improvement works.

The First Phase of the resurfacing work will rehabilitate from at the junction of Dickenson Bay Street and Fort Road to the turn off at the outlet printery. The contractor will work in this area for approximately seven weeks.

All traffic interventions will be controlled by flag persons with assistance from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and traffic management signs will be on hand to effectively communicate with road users.

The Minister of Works, Honorable Lennox Weston has said that the planned upgrades to Anchorage Road will provide a major boost to commercial and economic activity on the island. The project will also strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Works through training and capacity building in pavement design, construction, and maintenance.

He added that part of the objective of his Ministry’s development is helping the decision makers within the Ministry of Works to better integrate social and gender issues in infrastructure projects.

As a result of the nature of the road work planned for Anchorage Road, access to business places and residences will be affected for a twenty-four (24) hour period but all accesses will be reinstated at the end of each work day.

Road users are urged to plan their route to ensure that they arrive at the destination on time as ongoing road work could cause traffic delays. Road users are also urged to proceed with caution when travelling in the work zones.

For additional information please contact C.O Williams Construction Ltd at 562-9573. A grievance mechanism policy is in place where the public is advised to contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782 to express a concern about any grievances.

