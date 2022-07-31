Revellers waned against carrying weapons while taking part in the J’Ouvert and Last-lap street jump-up

PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO PRACTICE SAFETY FOR REMAINDER OF CARNIVAL SEASON

With the last few days of carnival remaining, the police continue to encourage the general public to exercise caution and practice safey to avoid any serious incidents.

Revellers are waned against carrying weapons or other dangerous instruments on their person while taking part in the J’Ouvert and Last-lap street jump-up.

The police are further appealing to vendors to avoid serving drinks in bottles and cans that may be used as weapons or missiles during a fight.

The motoring public is also asked to desist from parking vehicles on the parade routes that may obstruct the smooth flow of the parade. Failure to comply will result in having your vehicles towed.

Vehicle owners are further advised to park their vehicles in secured parking lots or in areas that are properly lit, and avoid leaving valuable items exposed.

Homeowners are dvised to secure their homes before leaving; ensuring that doors and windows are propperly locked.

If you have any concerns or questions about your safety or security you can contact the police station nearest to you or call the 911 emergency hotline number.

The Police Administration takes this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and continued incident-free carnival.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP