Reports of rape continue to rise, Three teens claim to be latest victims

The Police are investigating three incidents of rape involving teenagers, the youngest being 14 years.

Reports are that an 18-year-old female reported to the Special Victims Unit (SVU) that she was raped and sodomized by a known male on Bendals Road on Saturday, June 11. The report was made the same day.

The victim has since been examined by a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old female is said to have gone to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday, June 12, and reported that she was raped by an unknown male at North Street on the same day.

The Police have received certain information from the victim and continue to probe the incident, while the teen has also been seen by a doctor.

In another incident, the mother of a 14-year-old girl took her to the CID, where she told officers she had been raped by a man with whom she is not familiar.

This offence reportedly occurred on the Perry Bay main road on June 9.

Reports are that this victim too was seen and examined by a medical doctor.

