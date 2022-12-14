REMOVE THE DUTY: Lovell tells ABLP administration

The leader of the United Progressive Party Harold Lovell is putting pressure on the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party government to reduce the cost of living by removing and reducing duties at the port.

Lovell made the call while addressing a UPP news conference yesterday.

“I want to say that we understand that inflation has eroded the purchasing power of our people. And it has created problems for those who sell food as well, because they have been forced to increase their prices in order to make a small profit, in order to stay in business.

We therefore call on this government immediately, in relation to the following goods, to take the following measures:

– on ling fish, which carries a duty of 10%, we will remove the duty on ling fish and we call on this government to do the same

– on corned beef, which carries a duty of 5%, we say remove the duty

– tuna 5%, remove the duty

– sardines 5%, remove the duty

– salt beef 5%, remove the duty

– pig mouth 5%, removed the duty

– dry cereals including corn flakes, raisin brand and other forms of dry cereal, which carry a duty of 20%, we say remove the duty

– oats carrying a duty of 5%, remove the duty

– cream of wheat of 5%, remove the duty

– all flour products carrying 25% duty, remove the duty

– sugar at 40%, we will reduce that by half to 20%

– raisins at 40%, reduce by half to 20%

– cooking oil at 40%, remove the duty

– soy and almond milk at 20%, remove the duty

– pasta at 20%, reduce by half to 10%

– chunks at 20%, remove the duty

– tofu at 20%, remove the duty

– and ham at 10%, remove the duty.

Ladies and gentlemen, the United Progressive Party is committed.

We are dedicated to bringing to the people of this nation relief.

We are dedicated and committed to ensuring the recovery of this nation. And we have as our “People First” mantra, central in our minds, Shared Prosperity.

We say “Relief, Recovery and Shared Prosperity.”

