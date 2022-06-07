Regular visitor to Jolly Beach Hotel wants to find beloved tax-driver, Lawrence

Brenda Schildt from Canada told Antigua Newsroom:

I was wondering if you could help me out. We have visited the island many times and always went to Jolly Beach. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

When we were there, we met many very nice people and one of those people is listed below.

After our first year of visiting every time, we came back Lawrence would pick us up at the airport and show us a great time for the week.

Since September his WhatsApp and phone calls have gone unanswered and we have no way to locate him.

I was just wondering if there’s any way you could assist me in finding him whether he is alive, or God forbid dead.

Would this be possible and if so, it would be greatly appreciated.

Anyone who knows anything about him can contact message Antigua Newsroom for their numbers.

