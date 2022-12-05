Registration for the Prime Minister’s Home and Business Community Lighting Competition is Ongoing

MONDAY 05TH, DECEMBER 2022 – St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda…….

The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation – MCII wishes to remind the public of the Prime Minister’s Home and Business Community Lighting Competition.

The competition aims to create a visual Christmas impact throughout the season, which will aid in lifting the Christmas spirit.

The Ministry looks forward to seeing the creative lights displayed from the Homes and Business Community entries.

The competition has two (2) Categories; the Home grouping is sectioned into four (4) zones East, West, North and South, with a Cash component of

$3000.00EC First Prize$2000.00EC Second Prize$1000.00EC Third Prize,

while the Business Community competition is across the board with the same Cash component prize structure as the homeowners.

Qualified registered participants will be allotted the following:

Waiver of the Electricity bill; Businesses will receive 50% while homeowners receive a 100% electricity waiver for December.

Duty-free Waiver on Christmas lights and decorations from air and seaport imports.

Registration deadline is on Thursday, 15 th December, while prejudging commences onMonday, 19th December and final judging on Saturday, 24th December 2022.

The Ministry is encouraging Homeowners and Businesses to register for the Prime Minister’sChristmas Home and Business Lighting Competition.

From Mondays to Thursdays between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and Fridays, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Forms may be obtained from any of the Ministry’s three (3) locations:

● The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation Office on Old Parham Road – 5629605 / 06● The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation Office on Redcliffe Street (Formerlythe Festivals Office) – 462 4707● The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation, Cultural Unit on Lower Nevis Street –462 5644

Please note that completed registration forms must be returned at the Old Parham Road Office ONLY.

