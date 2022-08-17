Regional Secretary of global federation pays courtesy call on Labour Minister

Ahead of a major global conference in April 2023, Regional Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), Edgar Diaz, paid a courtesy call on Labour Minister, Hon. Steadroy Benjamin on Tuesday.

Antigua is slated to host the ITF Global Tourism Conference and Executive Board Meeting which is being held in the Caribbean for the first time.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of delegates from across the Caribbean and Latin America.

ITF Tourism Section Chair & Sub-Regional Coordinator for the Caribbean, David Massiah, accompanied Mr. Diaz on the visit. Mr. Massiah also serves as General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers’ Union, the local affiliate of the ITF.

Several members of the ITF London office are also on-island conducting a reconnaissance exercise ahead of the conference.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP