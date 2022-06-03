Red Cross building burglarized; Police using CCTV footage to track perpetrator

Thieves reportedly have broken into the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross building and stolen a quantity of T-shirts.

Reports are that Jameel Ambrose, the Red Cross fleet director, reported to the Criminal Investigations Department that the organization had been burglarized.

Reportedly the intruders used a hard object to gain entry into the building through the glass of an eastern window.

The building is equipped with closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) and the Police reportedly have been able to view the footage.

Certain movements were observed and, based on these, officers are following a particular lead.

This offence reportedly occurred between 3 p.m. on May 16 and 10:12 a.m. on May 17 on Old Parham Road.

