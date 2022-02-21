Recalled baby formulas found in Antigua

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division is strongly warning consumers not to use certain infant formulas made by Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility, after investigation by the division reveal the recalled infant formulas were found on shelves in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Division has referred the matter to the Central Board of Health within the Ministry of Health for their necessary action so that the product can be removed and discarded.

According to the manufacturer, parents should discard any affected formula. Specifically, consumers are advised not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas

if: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2, and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or after.

In a press release, the FDA announced it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella. Cronobacter bacteria can cause life-threatening infections such as sepsis or meningitis.

“Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body,” the FDA said.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package. Consumers should contact their physician if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these infant formulas. For refunds, consumers should contact the place of purchase.

The above photo shows one of the recalled items.

The codes are found on the bottom of the container.

