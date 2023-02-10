Recall of Fabuloso Cleaning Products Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division advises consumers of a product recall on Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to the risk of exposure to bacteria.

The recalled products may contain bacteria from Pseudomonas species, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found in soil and water.

According to the manufacturer, Colgate-Palmolive, this recall involves certain Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which is a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces. The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.The lot code is located on the back of the bottle above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are impacted by this recall.

The following Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are included in this recall.

Lavender Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56FL OZ, 128FL OZ, 169FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210FL OZ

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, and 169 FL OZ

Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, and 169 FL OZ

Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Ocean ScentFabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON

The manufacturer indicates the correct amount of preservative was not added to the affected batches during the manufacturing process, leaving the bottles at risk of bacterial overgrowth.

People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria.

Consumers who may have purchased the product should verify the lot number at https://www.fabuloso.com/recall to determine if the product is part of the affected lot. Consumers with the affected product should discontinue the use of the affected product and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Members of the public may also contact the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division at 462-4347 or [email protected] for additional information or assistance.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]