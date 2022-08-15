Recall: Kraft Heinz CapriSun

Voluntary Product Recall: Kraft Heinz Capri Sun Recall

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division advises consumers of a product recall on Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages due to possible contamination.

The recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the company’s factories.

According to the manufacturer, Kraft Heinz, the only product affected was the Wild Cherry flavour, with a “best when used by” date of June 25, 2023. No other Capri Sun flavours have been affected or are part of the voluntary recall, the release stated.

The Division is advising consumers who may have purchased the product not to drink it, but rather return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Members of the public may also contact the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division at 462-4347 or [email protected] for additional information or assistance.

