Quick-thinking family members save wooden home from electrical fire

The home of a Bird Road, Ottos, family could have been destroyed by fire, were it not for the quick action of the occupants.

Reports are that the owner of the house, Margaret Esdaille, was at home with her grandson when the fire started.

Further reports are that the child went to her grandmother’s bedroom, where she was watching television, and told her that the transformer in the kitchen was on fire.

As a result, the woman immediately went into the kitchen and saw the fire and used water to put it out.

The St. John’s Fire Department was summoned to the scene, which is located in the vicinity of ZDK Radio Station; however, the fire was already extinguished.

Fire officers examined the five-bedroom 26× 32 wooden structure and observed that the transformer was completely burnt and the kitchen counter was partly burnt.

Reports are that the house is not insured.

This incident reportedly occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on January 3.

SOURCE: Real News

