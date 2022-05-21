Public invited to tune into virtual Africa Day Public Lecture

The Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission joins the international community in celebrating Africa Liberation Day/ Africa Day on May 25th. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

To help commemorate the day, the ABRSC is hosting a virtual Public Lecture dubbed, ‘African Royalty’ Traditional and Contemporary Roles, on Tuesday 24th May 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The public lecture will take place virtually through the use of zoom and streamed live via the Commission’s Facebook page. A re-broadcast will be aired on state TV, ABS.

Since 1972, there has been some mode of celebration of African Liberation Day in Antigua and Barbuda initiated by the Antigua Caribbean Liberation Movement.

Over the years, the ABRSC has staged a public lecture on or around the 25th of May. Our speakers have been selected from the Caribbean and International academics/activists – perhaps the most illustrious of whom has been the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon Ralph Gonsalves.

This year the ABRSC has invited Dr. Samuel Ntewusu, a Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana. Dr. Ntewusu is also the co-coordinator of the research program “Society and Change in Northern Ghana: Dagomba, Gonja, and the Regional Perspective on Ghanaian History”.

The lecture, which promises to be invigorating, will see both the featured presenter and discussants focus on African Royalty to help to bring awareness and knowledge about the significance of African Monarchy in the growth and development of African Societies.

According to Anthony Liverpool, Vice-Chair of the ABRSC, “this informative lecture presentation will serve to highlight the fact that African societies have been led by Kings and Queens for centuries….and that our heritage as Africans is rich with examples of a structured culture and way of life. We now need to embrace the efforts to reeducate ourselves and set the stage for our children to become more educated about our African History.”

The public lecture will allow for questions and discussions with the presenter. Persons interested in taking part and viewing the ABRSC Virtual Public lecture, can do so via zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85918370535?pwd=RjhtVHBuK1dsdC9OUWZlLzRWaitqdz09

Meeting ID: 859 1837 0535 Passcode: 484172 or via our Facebook live feed at Antigua Barbuda Reparations Support Commission.

