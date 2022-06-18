Progressive Youth want clarification on Cabinet decision to refuse Jordaine Pemberton his right to represent country at Commonwealth Youth Forum

Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda 2022

The Progressive Youth calls for accountability and clarification on the cabinet decision to refuse Jordaine Pemberton, the delegate from the National Youth Council, his right to represent his country at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Rwanda. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

Jordaine Pemberton was elected a delegate by the National Youth Council in 2020.

His status as a delegate is recognised by the National Youth Council, the Commonwealth Youth Forum and the International Youth Council.

As a delegate of the National Youth Council his responsibilities include representing Antigua and Barbuda at various events and conferences, which includes the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Rwanda.

Jordaine Pemberton has already represented his country and voted on its behalf in the past.

To be clear the Progressive Youth has no issue with the individual who was sent to the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

The issue is that the current delegate Jordaine Pemberton was not also selected even though the event allows for the attendance of two individuals of observer or delegate status.

The Progressive Youth seeks clarification from cabinet on their decision to send only one individual to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Rwanda.

The Progressive Youth seeks clarification from cabinet and the minister responsible for youth affairs why the current delegate was not sent to represent his country.

The Progressive Youth seeks clarification from the minister with responsibility for youth affairs if he informed the cabinet of the facts concerning the selection of delegates to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Rwanda.

Progressive Youth is the youth arm of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

It consists of the young members 12-35 years old.

Progressive Youth exists to enable young people to: voice their concerns and needs, submit policy ideas for the advancement of youth and our communities, and contribute to the general development of our local communities and country.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP