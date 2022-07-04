Progressive Youth Requests Information on Well-being and Whereabouts of the Residents of Boys Training School

Hon. Dean Jonas

The Progressive Youth calls for clarification from the Minister of Social Transformation, MP Dean Jonas on the alleged claim that residents of the Boys Training School are being held at Her Majesty's Prison.

The Progressive Youth further calls for clarification from the Minister of Social Transformation as to what programs are in place to ensure the well-being and development of the residents of the Boys Training School.

The abandonment and deplorable state of the Boys Training School facility was first brought to the public’s attention on May 13th. Since then, very minimal work has been done to improve the facility, and the facility is still closed.

The Progressive Youth calls for accountability from the Minister of Social Transformation as to why the Boys Training School was allowed to reach such a deplorable state.

Most importantly the Progressive Youth calls for a radical reformation of both the Boys Training School and Sunshine Home for Girls. There should be a paradigm shift in perception from being punitive institutions to institutions of rehabilitation. The reforms should also include a heavy emphasis on character development and education.

The Progressive Youth views the well-being and development of all youth in Antigua and Barbuda as our paramount concern. The socioeconomic backgrounds of the youth in our nation should not determine if their needs are looked after or treated with urgency.

Progressive Youth is the youth arm of the United Progressive Party (UPP). It consists of the young members 15-35 years old. Progressive Youth exists to enable young people to: voice their concerns and needs, submit policy ideas for the advancement of youth and our communities, and contribute to the general development of our local communities and country.

