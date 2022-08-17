Pringle to hold series of meetings in each community of All Saints East and St. Luke since all problems are not the same

REAL NEWS- Jamale Pringle, Member of Parliament for All Saints East and St. Luke, will be embarking on a series of town-hall meetings in the constituency.

Pringle says he will be holding such engagements in each community, since the needs of the people who reside in each village might be different.

One meeting will be held to dialogue with constituents over the handover of a public-bathroom facility at Morris Bay.

Pringle began construction more than a year ago in order to ensure that local beachgoers and tourists would have restroom and changing facilities on the popular beach.

Other problems impacting constituents will be addressed so that community-generated solutions can be found to deal with them.

Pringle, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, says he plans on meeting with constituency farmers, as well. They will be given the opportunity to air their grievances and concerns and he will outline the Party’s plans for the agriculture sector, he explains.

