Prime Minister Gaston Browne to address nationals during New York Town Hall meeting

NEW YORK September 18th 2022 – Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne will host an open town hall meeting with Antiguans and Barbudans as part of his visit to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister is leading a high-level delegation to the 77th Session of the UNGA which includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. E. P. Chet Greene, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Hon. Sir Molwyn Joseph and Minister of Education Hon. Darryl Matthew.

It is customary that the Prime Minister uses the occasion to engage with Antiguans and Barbudans who have made the United States their home during his attendance at the crucial gathering of world leaders.

The Town Hall Meeting will take place on Friday, September 23rd at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in the Bronx at 7:00 PM.

The last time the Prime Minister was able to have a face-to-face meeting with members of the Antigua and Barbuda diaspora was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the holding of usual activities.

Prime Minister Browne is therefore eager to once again have the opportunity to connect with Antiguans and Barbudans to update them and field questions about the many developments across the twin island nation.

The government was able to bring the country successfully through one of the worst crises of human history and the Prime Minister will share strong indicators that point to successful recovery across every sector of the country’s economy.

The Town Hall Meeting provides a forum for Prime Minister Browne to speak directly to nationals on several matters.

He is expected to express his gratitude to them for their support of his government, their families and friends back home during the period of crisis as well as explore other opportunities for them to play an even larger role in the country’s ongoing development.

