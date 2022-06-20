Prime Minister Gaston Browne “shocked and saddened” by passing of Gordon “Banks” Derrick

Prime Minister Gaston Browne “shocked and saddened” by passing of Gordon “Banks” Derrick
The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

“I just learnt about the passing of Gordon “Banks” Derrick moments ago.

I extend my sincere condolences to his brother Colin Derrick and the rest of the Derrick family.

Banks and I represented Antigua State College(ASC) in soccer and were teammates of one of the most successful ASC soccer teams to date.

We were also political opponents for a number of years, but remained friends despite our political allegiance.

I am shocked and saddened by his passing.

May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace and rise in glory. ”

-Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

