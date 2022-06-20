Prime Minister Gaston Browne “shocked and saddened” by passing of Gordon “Banks” Derrick

“I just learnt about the passing of Gordon “Banks” Derrick moments ago.

I extend my sincere condolences to his brother Colin Derrick and the rest of the Derrick family.

Banks and I represented Antigua State College(ASC) in soccer and were teammates of one of the most successful ASC soccer teams to date.

We were also political opponents for a number of years, but remained friends despite our political allegiance.

I am shocked and saddened by his passing.

May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace and rise in glory. ”

-Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

