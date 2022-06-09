Prime Minister Gaston Browne in Los Angeles for The Summit of the Americas

Prime Minister Gaston Browne and CARICOM Colleagues, are currently in Los Angeles, USA, attending The Summit of the Americas.

The Summit will engage Hemisphere leaders discussing pertinent issues such as building a sustainable and resilient future along with democracy, technology and pandemic resilience.

PM Browne with CARICOM colleagues

Prime Minister The Hon. Gaston Browne and The Hon. Maria Browne greets US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the inaugural event of the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California (Wednesday 8th June, 2022).

In Photos: Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne and the Hon.Maria Browne arrives at the inaugural event of the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California (Wednesday 8th June, 2022).

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP