Prime Minister Browne in the United Kingdom for a series of events and bilateral meetings

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne arrived in London on Sunday for a series of engagements that will include the launch of the United Kingdom and Antigua and Barbuda Social Mobility Partnership.

The country’s leader, accompanied by Education and Sports Minister, the Hon. Daryll Matthew will meet with a number of prospective investors to include Dr. Selva Pankaj, CEO of the Regents Group. Dr. Pankaj is interested in expanding the Regents Group to the Caribbean and establish a Regents College in Antigua and Barbuda.

On Monday, Prime Minister Browne delivered an address on investment and trade opportunities in Antigua and Barbuda at a Business Lunch attended by officials of a wide cross-section of the business community in London to include Pete Russell, Co-Founder of Caribbean Premier League, Dr. Uday Nayak and Mrs. Nayak, Chairman and Founder of Kayan Aero, Lord Rami Ranger, Founder of Sun Mark, Professor George Holmes, Microbial Genomics Professor at University of Cambridge, Members of Parliament from the Conservative, Scottish National and Labour Parties, Emile Heskey, Former English professional fottballer, Nadey Hakim, Professor of Transplantation Surgery of Imperial College London and Sanjeev Chitre, Actor.

Preceding the launch of the UK and Antigua and Barbuda Social Mobility Partnership, Prime Minister Browne will attend a Roundtable that will discuss increasing capacity for tourism in the islands, raising the profile of the islands among senior figures in the United Kingdom travel industry and forging closer links with UK private equity investors and incubating a venture capital community on Antigua and Barbuda.

The country’s leader and Minister Daryll Matthew will also meet with principals of the Topland Group, hotel developers interested in investing in a hotel in Antigua and Barbuda. Both members of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda will also meet with an international donor who will make a sizeable contribution towards the re-development of the Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education.

The Launch ceremony, to be broadcast live via Zoom (1 pm Antigua and Barbuda Time Tuesday – see Link details below) for the Foundation will be addressed by David Harrison, Chairman and Managing Director of True Potential LLP, a financial services company with a turnover of over 56. 7 million pounds and currently employs over 250 staff and Partners.

Also addressing the ceremony are the Hon. Justine Greening, Former Minister for Women and Equalities in the UK, the Hon. Daryll Matthew, High Commissioner H.E. Karen-Mae Hill and Mr. Martin Cave, Chief Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce who will give an endorsement of the Social Mobility Pledge.

Prime Minister Browne and Mr. Daivd Harrison will sign the Memorandum of Intention.

Prime Minister Browne will leave London on Wednesday for Georgetown, Guyana where he will join other CARICOM leaders at the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal.

Other leaders expected in Guyana for the May 19-21 event are from Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago

According to the President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, the event to be hosted by the Government of Guyana is in collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat and is intended to provide stimulating investments in the sector to transform the CARICOM agri-food system to one that is resilient, provides attractive and sustainable economic opportunities for investors while contributing to food and nutrition security.

