Pressure mounts on APUA to deliver water to residents

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet invited the General Manager of APUA, the Water Manager, and two other APUA Supervisors, who manage the distribution of 7 million gallons of potable reverse osmosis water daily, to report.

Communities complain that water is sometimes denied them for several days at a time, when the APUA indicates that no community should go without piped water for no longer than two days.

The APUA has pledged to put systems in place that would more closely monitor the communities which are supplied or deprived of water. Several men and women were employed and trained to open and close the valves which supply or divert water to and from different communities.

Those APUA employees are required to share their daily findings by written submission of a daily report.

There were clearly differences between what was reported to the APUA Management and what was reported to the Parliamentary Representatives.

