Praedial larceny hits backyard gardener in St. Johnston’s Village

REAL NEWS: Investigations into another report of praedial larceny are ongoing, this time into the theft of pumpkins from a St. Johnston’s Village backyard farmer.

Reportedly, an unknown person went onto the premises between 12 and 2 p.m., on June 30, and took the produce, for which the Police reportedly searched without success.

Incidents of praedial larceny appear to be increasing at this time, when the cost of living has increased food prices dramatically.

It is believed that some people are engaging in the offense to support or to feed their families.

