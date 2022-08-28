Excessive Heat Outlook

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services 5:45 PM Sunday 28 August 2022

…Potential Excessive Heat Event for Antigua and Barbuda 9 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday to Friday…

During the latter half of the week, the winds will likely drop to light speeds.

This will likely allow for the combination of heat and humidity to cause the heat index or feels-like temperature threat level to rise to, at least, moderate.

An excessive heat outlook is issued when the potential exists for an excessive heat event – a heat index of 38 C (100) or higher and the mean wind speed is usually 18 km/h (11 mph) or less, in the next 3-7 days.

In this case, the heat index has the potential to rise to more than 41 °C (106 °F), in some areas.

An excessive heat watch or warning may eventually be required.

This level of heat puts everyone at risk for heat illnesses; however, the risks are greatest for the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions or psychiatric illnesses, people who work or who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

This excess heat outlook will be updated with the latest information throughout the upcoming days.

Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service via antiguamet.com, twitter.com/abmetservice and facebook.com/abmetservice.

Forecaster: Dale Destin

