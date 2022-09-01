Police seize over 27 illegal guns and 108 bullets in Dominica

Nature Isle News: The police made a huge bust of firearms, ammunition, and cannabis on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, resulting in the arrest of two men.

According to a release from the acting inspector of police Fixton Henderson, “a police operation intercepted one Suzuki Swift car registration number TP677 at Loubiere at about 6 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.”

“A search of the vehicle conducted by the police netted 27- 9MM pistols, 1 Glock 40 pistol, 108 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and more than 40 pounds of cured cannabis weed were found in and seized from the vehicle. Two persons are presently in police custody assisting with the investigations in this matter.”

