Police searching for Cassada Gardens burglar who made off with homeowner’s purse and ID cards

REAL NEWS: Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Cassada Gardens.

Reports are that Sylvan Browne telephoned the Police Headquarters and reported that her home was being burglarized by an unknown man.

Officers later visited the scene to conduct inquiries into the report.

According to reports, Browne awoke to discover the male – dressed only in a pair of boxer shorts and a white vest – in her house.

The intruder, believed to be in his early 20s, was inside a bedroom; and after hearing the woman call out to her son, he ran through another bedroom and made good his escape.

Reports are that the man gained access into the house by removing several panes of louver glass from the livingroom window. He then unlocked the living room door and entered the house, where he searched around.

He stole a handbag containing a purse with several forms of identification, including a voters ID card, a driver’s license and Medical Benefits and Social Security cards.

Further reports are that officers also discovered that louver glass was also missing from one of the bedrooms.

Police conducted a search for the perpetrator in the immediate environs of the home, but the man was not found.

He has been described as being about 5’ 10” in height, slimly built, and dark in complexion.

This offence occurred about 3 a.m. on Monday (April 25).

