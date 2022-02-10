Police provide update on death of prison escapee

Update on Escaped Prisoner

Shanell Thomas, who escaped from prison authorities earlier this week was shot following an encounter with the police.

The police responded to a report late Wednesday evening, where Thomas was reportedly spotted in the vicinity of Stables Night Club.

The police identified themselves to him and ordered him to surrender.

He, instead withdrew an object from his waist and advanced towards them.

The police took defensive action and shot him.

He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he was treated and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Coroner was informed of the incident as investigation continues into the matter

