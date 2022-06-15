Police probe death of 22-year-old Judah Bowers of Green Bay

Police Continue Probe of Alleged Electrocution- CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

The Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Judah Bowers of Green Bay.

Bowers, reportedly was in his backyard hanging out clothes, when the clothesline apparently made contact with an energized electrical wire that is connected to a fence.

A relative of the deceased found him unresponsive on the ground and called 911.

He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the EMS and was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor around 9:34 pm.

The incident occurred around 9:15 pm on Tuesday.

A postmortem is likely to be conducted as part of the investigation.

